charlie-hunnam-wants-to-remake-king-arthur:-legend-of-the-sword-but-we’re-not-so-sure

Remember when Charlie Hunnam, Guy Ritchie and David Beckham came together to make King Arthur and it ended up being a box office flop? Well, Charlie wants a do-over.

The 39-year-old actor has said that he thinks King Arthur: Legend of the Sword ended up being a ‘missed opportunity’ and if they’d managed to get it right first time round, then there would have been several more King Arthur movies to come.

Speaking with Sirius XM, he revealed that actually he wouldn’t be so against completely re-making the movie.

‘I’d like to go back to King Arthur,’ Charlie admitted. ‘There’s a lot of things that went wrong during that and a lot of thing that were out of our control.’

He continued: ‘I just don’t think we ended up matching the aspiration, we just didn’t quite make the movie we wanted. The idea was that if it was a success, we would’ve made several of those films.

‘I’m really captivated by Arthurian legends and I just feel like we really missed an opportunity to tell a long-form story.’

Sadly for Charlie, it didn’t exactly captivate its audience. Cast your minds back to the 2017 release and there was a huge buzz behind Guy Ritchie being back in the directing chair and even the likes of Becks making a cameo.

You had Charlie leading the show and with Jude Law and Eric Bana involved, along with the movie’s $175million budget, it’s fair to say we were all expecting big things.

But in reality, King Arthur ended up being a bit of a flop, pulling in just $14.7million over its opening weekend in the US nearly three years ago.

With that in mind, we can’t say we’re completely sold on the idea of a remake, but if Charlie was to get involved with bringing it back to life a second time, it sounds like there’s one thing in particular he’d do differently. Casting.

Suggesting that ‘miscasting’ had a huge party to play in the movie falling short, Charlie, without naming names, added: ‘There was a piece of miscasting that ended up crippling the central storyline. It’s actually not in the film anymore.’

The Camelot myth tells the story of a man who has been robbed of his birthright and left with no idea of his true royal heritage until he pulls the sword from the stone.

Warner Bros. executive Jeff Goldstein admitted that the company was left ‘disappointed’ to how King Arthur was received and admitted: ‘The concept didn’t resonate with a broad audience… we had higher hopes.’





