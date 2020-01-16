charles-still-‘livid’-at-harry-and-meghan

Prince Charles is reportedly furious at his son Prince Harry after he and Meghan Markle announced their surprising plans to “step back” from their senior royal duties.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, revealed last week that they planned to become financially independent of the Crown and split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

RELATED: Harry’s cheeky Insta nod to Megxit

RELATED: New blow for disgraced Prince Andrew

media_camera Prince Charles and Prince William are reportedly very unhappy about the Sussexes’ decision. Picture Paul Ellis/AFP

In the wake of that announcement and a royal summit on Monday attended by Charles, Harry, his brother William and the Queen, an insider told Us Weekly that Charles was “livid” with his son and blames the Duchess of Sussex for the decision to break from royal tradition.

However, despite the acrimony among the royals, the insider claims Harry and Meghan aren’t regretting their choice for a second.

“They’re not having any second thoughts,” says the insider, who notes they’ve already got a three-year plan in motion.

media_camera No regrets. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

They plan to settle in Canada and keep a vacation home in Los Angeles to continue their charitable endeavours, according to reports. They also hope to give baby Archie a sibling in the coming years as well.

However, Charles’ reported anger at Harry and Meghan could affect their three-year plan – Charles, 71, is reportedly indirectly responsible for covering almost 95 per cent of their costs.

Charles has been known to receive income from the Duchy of Cornwall, which he then divides among himself, his wife, his sons and his daughters-in-law to support themselves and their philanthropic work.

media_camera How things have changed. Prince Charles, Camilla and Meghan in May 2018. Picture: AFP Photo/Pool/Dominic Lipinski

According to The Wall Street Journal , the Duchy of Cornwall brought in more than 20 million pounds ($A38 million) last year. The question now is whether or not Charles is willing to continue that payment – and whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will agree to accept it if he does.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Charles still ‘livid’ at Harry and Meghan