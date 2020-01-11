charles-has-‘genuine-fear’-harry-and-meghan-could-leave-royal-family

Prince Charles is said to be desperate to keep Harry and Meghan at the heart of the monarchy and has urged everyone to work together to end the crisis.

The heir is said to realise the benefits his youngest son and wife bring to The Firm and said it would be an ‘utter tragedy’ if they were to leave.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the bombshell announcement on Wednesday that they were stepping back as ‘senior royals.’

They plan to split their time between Canada and the UK but the announcement was made before they had properly consulted the Queen, Charles and William.

The monarch is said to have given the royal households 72 hours to come to a solution about how the Sussexes’ future could work.

Meghan has already returned to Canada to be with eight-month-old Archie while Harry has said to have had a four-way phone call with other senior royals but they have not met in person.

While the family are said to be ‘hurt and disappointed’ at the way Harry and Meghan have handled it, they are desperate to keep them ‘within the fold’.

A senior palace source told the Mirror: ‘There’s a genuine fear from Charles that this could be the beginning of the end for Harry and Meghan’s involvement with the family and that, in his words would be “an utter tragedy”.

‘Charles has implored everyone to work together to bring them back into the fold before it is too late, as he realises the benefits they have as a couple and indeed for the popularity of the monarchy across the world.

‘The message is clear: the stakes are too high to lose the one of the family’s greatest assets.’

The Duke and Duchess are President and Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and had always been viewed as key to the future of the union of 53 countries.

While Charles has made no secret of a wish to ‘slim down’ the monarchy when the Queen dies, reports say Harry was always told he was a part of the new vision.

The hope was they would bring their global power to the institution while William, Kate and their three children would continue the tradition at home.

The source added that Charles had ‘spoken at length with both William and Harry over the last year and outlined his plans, which have all been ratified by the Queen.

‘Both brothers were until recently, it seemed, in complete agreement with the plan and, despite a falling-out over the last year, committed to making it work for all parties.’

Harry and Meghan said they are working to become ‘financially independent’ but the bulk of their income is from Prince Charles and his Duchy of Cornwall estate.

There are reports that while he would never entirely cut them off, the annual £2.3 million stipend is dependent on them continuing with royal roles.

Harry and Meghan have trademarked the brand Sussex Royal but have apparently been warned that they cannot do big money deals with corporations while being part of the supposedly neutral – and taxpayer funded – monarchy.

The couple want their UK base to remain Frogmore Cottage, which has just undergone a £2.4 million refurbishment.

There are questions, however, over who will fund their security as the current £600,000 annual bill will spiral if they spend their time between two continents.

Charles and Harry have grown much closer over recent years and the Duke, 35, has spoken of his admiration for his father and his work.

Charles, in turn, is known to admire Meghan’s ‘spirit’ and walked her down the aisle at the May 2018 wedding after she fell out with her father Thomas Markle.

Negotiations over the future are said to have started months ago but Harry was frustrated at the slow pace, which prompted them to release their shock statement.

Within two hours, Buckingham Palace issued a terse response saying that the matters were ‘complicated’ and issues still needed to be ‘worked through.’