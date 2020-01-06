charity-clothes-bag-concerns-leads-to-rise-in-garments-being-thrown-away,-wrap-says 

Concerns over charity clothes collection bags are leading people to throw their garments in the bin instead of recycling them, waste charity Wrap has said after a 25,000 tonne rise in clothing thrown in landfill.
Despite British people becoming more environmentally aware, we are consuming and throwing away clothing at a faster rate each year.
The National Household Waste Composition study found 336,000 tonnes of clothing in the household residual waste in 2017 compared to 333,500 in 2015.
One of the reasons this could be happening is widespread reporting of potentially fraudulent charity clothing collections, the charity said.
After reports over the years found that many scam companies who took clothing and shoes for resale were posing as legitimate charities collecting items for good causes, the public’s trust in charity collections may have fallen, Wrap explained.
In the report, Wrap writes that reasons for throwing away clothes include: “reduced lifespan of clothes meaning they must be disposed of sooner; perceived lower value of clothing bought at low prices; people’s suspicion of ‘charity bag’ collections, following negative press about the legality of operators in the UK; and questions that have been raised about export markets for second hand clothing.”
Consumption of clothing also increased over the decade as the cheap “fast fashion” trend took hold. The report says there was a growth in clothing consumption 2010 and 2016.
A Wrap spokesperson said their report had “found that spending on clothing has increased year on year”, adding that 32 per cent of the 620,000 tonnes of textiles collected from households for re-use or recycling were sold through UK charity shops. 60 per cent of the clothes were exported abroad.
They said: “The charity sector is doing a fantastic job reselling clothes in the UK, from which it makes significant revenue for good causes. It provides an essential channel for reuse and recycling and WRAP’s Love Your Clothes campaign is asking more people to join its Donation Generation this January and make donating to charities their number one option when having a clear out.”
The charity urged British people to re-use their clothes and not to buy throwaway clothing.
A spokesperson said: “The amount of clothing in the residual waste, and therefore ending up in landfill or incineration, has increased by 10 per cent since 2014/15. This is challenging for signatories to reduce, as we buy more clothing than ever in the UK.
“During 2020, encouraging re-use and recycling behaviour amongst citizens will be key to making progress towards this target.”
Environment Minister Rebecca Pow told The Telegraph that the government is working with Wrap to make sure discarded clothing is recycled.
She said: “Wrap’s report shows some of the country’s biggest clothing brands and retailers are making real progress in making their industry more sustainable. The Sustainable Clothing Action Plan is a great way for the textiles industry to come together and do more to protect our precious natural environment, and we will continue to work with everyone involved to take forward this initiative.
“But there’s much more to do, in particular, reducing the amount of clothing that goes to landfill. That’s why this government is committed to protecting the environment and tackling climate change by cutting waste and using resources more sustainably through plans set out in our landmark Resources and Waste Strategy.”