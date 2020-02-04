charing-cross-delays:-commuters-face-rush-hour-chaos-after-southeastern-trains-suspended-to-two-london-stations

The latest headlines in your inbox

Commuters face rush-hour chaos this morning after trains were suspended to two London railway stations.

Trains to Charing Cross and Waterloo East are due to be suspended until at least 10am on Tuesday due to urgent repairs to tracks, Southeastern Railway said.

The disruption comes after a track defect was found overnight at New Cross.

“Response staff are working to replace the damaged piece of track but this is not expected to be completed until 10.00,” the train operator said.

Thameslink services are also affected between Bedford, Luton and Rainham.

Southeastern said trains unable to serve Charing Cross and Waterloo East would be diverted to London Victoria or London Cannon Street.

Passengers would then be able to take London Underground services at no extra cost between Victoria, Embankment, Blackfriars, Cannon Street, Charing Cross, Waterloo, Southwark, London Bridge, Canning Town and Elephant & Castle.

There are also severe delays on the District Line, affecting the route between Turnham Green and Richmond. The delay is caused by the late finish of engineering works.

The same issue has caused the London Overground to be suspended between Richmond and Willesden Junction.