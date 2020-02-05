'Chaos FC!' – Lionel Messi sparks Barcelona crisis with Instagram post criticising Eric Abidal

Barcelona have a major crisis on their hands after Lionel Messi became embroiled in a public row with the club’s sporting director Eric Abidal.

The pair have fallen out after Abidal gave an interview to Catalan newspaper Diario Sport claiming the players were not happy or working hard under former coach Ernesto Valverde, who was sacked in December.

“Many players weren’t satisfied or working hard and there was also an internal communication problem,” said Abidal.

“The relationship between the coach and the dressing room has always been good but there are things as an ex-player that I could smell.”

The comments have clearly upset Messi, who played alongside Abidal at Barcelona during the Frenchman’s playing career, and he took to social media last night to voice his displeasure.

(Lionel Messi/Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/leomessi/?hl=en))

Messi posted a picture of Abidal’s interview on his Instagram story and wrote: “Sincerely, I don’t like to do these things but I think that people have to be responsible for their jobs and own their decisions.

“The players [are responsible] for what happens on the pitch and we are the first to admit when we haven’t been good. The heads of the sports department have to take their responsibilities too and above all own the decisions they make.

“Finally, I think that when players are talked about, names should be given because, if not, we are all being dirtied and it feeds comments that are made and are not true.”

(REUTERS)

Messi’s outburst has sent shockwaves through Barcelona and the whole of Spanish football, with newspaper AS’ headline this morning labelling the club as “Chaos FC”.

Concern will stem from the public nature of Messi’s outburst and the possible divisions it could cause at Barcelona.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has spent his whole career at Camp Nou, but his spat with Abidal could throw his future into doubt.

(REUTERS)

Messi is contracted to Barcelona until the summer of 2021, but he has a clause in his contract which enables him to unilaterally walk away for free at the end of the season.

Barcelona will be keen to diffuse the current situation and reports in Spain this morning claimed club president Josep Maria Bartomeu is set to meet with Abidal.

Bartomeu is currently away on business but wants to hold talks with the Frenchman, who has already been under fire recently after failing to sign a striker during the January transfer window.