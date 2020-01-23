channing-tatum-to-star-in-and-produce-bob-the-musical-through-his-company-free-association-for-disney

Channing Tatum has found his next project and the Hollywood star is heading to Disney for the comedy, Bob the Musical.
Tatum will also produce the film through his company, Free Association, and partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan, reports Variety.
Channing Tatum. Image from Twitter
The project has been in development for more than a decade at the studio. A director is yet to be attached with the project.
Bob the Musical centres on a regular guy whose worst nightmare comes to life when we wakes up and finds that he is trapped in a musical.
Tripp Vinson and Chris Bender are also attached to produce.
Hail, Caesar!, Logan Lucky, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part are his recent releases. Variety further writes that he is going to co-direct, produce, write and star in Dog about a former Army Ranger and his Belgian Malinois dog Lulu.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 13: 01: 57 IST
Top Stories
-
Despite keeping mum on CAA and NRC, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP may find favour among Delhi Muslims for education reforms, power subsidy
-
‘Kamal Nath will be dragged out by collar if he addresses rally in Delhi’: Manjinder Singh Sirsa slams Congress for naming MP CM star campaigner
-
Woman IPS officer alleges Assam Rifles personnel molested, assaulted her; force denies charge, accuses her of misuse of power
-
Coronavirus spreads from China, infects at least 500, scientists see grim reminders of SARS, MERS
-
Australian Open 2020: Sania Mirza retires mid-way into women’s doubles first round clash due to calf injury
-
Kabir Khan on Amazon Prime Video show The Forgotten Army, his cricket drama 83 and the nexus between history and politics
-
At Kolkata’s Park Circus Maidan, how a homemaker’s call to resist CAA-NRC blossomed into a protest
-
Watch: Spoken word poet Jurczok 1001’s verses take on the media, politics and fake news
-
India slips in The Economist’s Democracy rankings: Soon after IMF’s GDP growth cut forecast, another grim outlook hits stumbling economy