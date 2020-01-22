channing-tatum-reveals-being-a-single-dad-is-‘scary’-as-he-thought-‘it-would-just-be-playing’

Channing Tatum revealed that he finds it ‘scary’ being a single dad.

The Magic Mike actor, who shares six-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, ‘never thought’ he’d end up being a single parent showing his child ‘boundaries’.

He said: ‘I never in a million years thought I would be a single dad. It’s a different dynamic when you have a daughter, it’s scary. I thought it would just be playing, have a wrestle and just do craziness.

‘Then you realise you have to show boundaries, and it’s fun to do things inside a structure.’

Channing – who’s currently linked to Jessie J – isn’t looking forward to teaching Everly about ‘fear’ and how to handle the feeling.

‘Relationships have fear, whether they are with your daughter or with a wife, a girlfriend,’ he continued during an appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

‘The biggest fear I have with Everly is teaching her how to manage fear.’

However, the 21 Jump Street star has been giving his daughter boxing lessons so that she can ‘defend herself’.

Everly’s going to be world champion in no time.

The actor previously shared a clip to Instagram of her wearing tiny boxing gloves and a helmet.

He captioned it: ‘She love punching dad !

‘This is only 1/16 how long this went for hahaha she an animal. We love wrestling and boxing. And we keep it fun. I heard once that martial arts was only created to take the mystery out of fight. So people started to practiced it.

‘So if ever there came a time they had to defend themselves they wouldn’t be as afraid.’

Channing continued: ‘In my experience fear most times leads to bad decisions. Being calm and secure with your mind and body…Make great opportunity for good decisions.

‘Violence is 100% never the answer. But having a daughter i always want her to feel safe in her being. And god help the person that ever poke the beast inside this little angel. [sic]’

Running Wild with Bear Grylls airs on National Geographic on Sunday 26 January.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: John Cena admits you will always find him crying over a movie on a plane

MORE: Katie Price struggles to be away from son Harvey as he spends time in residential care





