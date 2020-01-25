channing-tatum-and-jessie-j-‘getting-it-in’-as-they-officially-reunite-after-brief-split

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially back together, so we can all calm down now.

The couple called it quits in December, but it looks like they’ve decided to give things another go after just a few weeks apart.

The Magic Mike actor, 39, confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a loved-up selfie with the Who You Are singer.

Alongside the snap, showing himself and the 31-year-old in matching inflatable unicorn hats, he wrote: ‘Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight.

‘Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!’

Get. It. In.

Despite the brief split, the lovebirds are reportedly as smitten as ever, and are just ‘happy’ to be spending time together once more.

‘They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,’ an insider claimed to E! News.

‘They seem very happy to be spending time together again.

‘Jessie has been staying at Channing’s house this past week. They are super giddy around each other.’

Channing – who shares daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan – and Jessie started dating back in October, 2018, and quickly went through all the couple motions.

Soon after speculation began over their romance, the 21 Jump Street star was seen cheering the Domino singer on as she took to the stage in London.

While Jessie repaid the favour as she popped up in the audience at his Magic Mike show very soon after.

They then made things official with a few racy shots on the gram, before splitting in December.

According to reports at the time, their hectic careers got in the way.

‘He [Channing] is super busy with his career, as a dad and will be travelling a lot in the coming months,’ a source explained.

‘He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.’

Well, it looks like Chessie (or Janning?) are more than managing now…





