channel-4-show-which-called-for-end-to-farming-criticised-by-head-of-natural-england

A Channel 4 show calling for farming to be completely scrapped and replaced by factories which produce food out of bacteria has been criticised by the head of Natural England.

The show, Apocalypse Cow, aired on the public broadcaster on Wednesday night, and was fronted by vegan activist George Monbiot, known for being arrested at the Extinction Rebellion protests last year.

In it, he argues that farming is responsible for the world’s environmental ills and calls for “farm-free food” made in laboratories.

Tony Juniper, the head of Natural England, disagreed with his claims that grazing animals are bad for the planet.

He said: “Billions of animals could be a very good thing, depending on how they are reared. Before farming there were many billions of grazing animals & they shaped ecosystems. More naturalistic farming could mimic some of those ecological effects, eg in relation to soil carbon.”

This is the latest anti-farming show to appear on a public broadcaster; earlier this year the BBC aired a documentary which was accused by farmers of giving a one-sided view. The film focused on deforestation in the Amazon, and the presenter, Liz Bonnin, claimed she had stopped eating meat after making it.