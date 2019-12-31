Channel 4 ‘axes’ Davina McCall’s £100k Drop

It’s not the best news for Davina McCall and the start of her New Year.

Reports claim that Channel 4 has ‘axed’ her quiz show, £100k Drop, after falling ratings.

The quiz show has been axed (Credit: YouTube/Channel 4)

Read more: Davina McCall fans baffled as star reveals bizarre new passion ‘fartlek’

The Sun reports that the channel took a ‘huge risk’ when it slashed the prize fund from £1,000,000 to £100,000.

“With players handling £1million in real cash and the trapdoor twist, Million Pound Drop was one of the most exciting shows around when it launched,” a source was quoted as saying.

“But when ratings fell, Channel 4 bosses took a gamble of their own.

Unfortunately, lower stakes meant low interest and now they’ve decided to cash out of the Drop for good.

“Unfortunately, lower stakes meant low interest and now they’ve decided to cash out of the Drop for good.”

The newspaper also contacted Channel 4 and asked for a statement.

“There are no plans for The £100k Drop to return to Channel 4,” a spokesperson confirmed.

“We’d like to thank Davina and all of the team behind the show for the numerous nail-biting moments.”

The show started in 2010 as The Million Pound Drop, but changed in 2015 to £100k Drop.

Read more: The selfless reason Paul Sinha didn’t ask for wedding presents

One quiz show that is very definitely NOT stopping is ITV’s The Chase.

The show, now into its tenth year, has revealed its funniest moment: a filthy blooper that was shown on its Christmas outtakes show.

One fan hailed the double entendre the “best thing on TV at Christmas”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!