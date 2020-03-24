changes-to-grand-rapid-city-services-amid-stay-at-home-order

by: WOODTV.com staff
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington announced Monday service changes and updates following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.
Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Michigan residents to stay home for at
least three weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus. The
order took effect at 12: 01 a.m. Tuesday.
City workers will be able to provide services by email, phone or 311 Customers Service. The following buildings are closed to walk-in services until April 14:
City HallGrand Rapids Development CenterAll Grand Rapids Fire Department stationsGrand Rapids Police Department HeadquartersMobile GR-Parking Services DepartmentParks and Recreation and Public Works departmentsWater Resource Recovery FacilityWater Administration Building
Residents who need police
services are asked to do the following:
File a report
online or by phone. Tell
911 operators if anyone in their home is sick or under quarantine.Meet
officers outside their home and stay 6 feet apart.
The new filing deadline for 2019
City of Grand Rapids income tax returns is July 31. More information can be found
online.
MOBILE GR-PARKING SERVICES
DEPARTMENT CHANGES
Those changes include:
A new
temporary free parking zone program for downtown and neighborhood drop-off and
takeout services. More information can be found online.
Suspending
meter parking enforcement until further notice and focusing on safety violations
with specific attention to medical facilities, GRPD and areas with food pickup
services.Suspending
enforcement in residential parking permit zones.Halting
enforcement of the seasonal odd/even and same-side parking restrictions, which
were scheduled to end April 1.
DASH service changes effective
Tuesday, March 24 include:
DASH West is 15-minute frequency.DASH North is 20-minute frequency.It will operate from 6: 30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WHAT GRAND RAPIDS IS DOING TO SLOW THE SPREAD
Other moves the city has made
include:
City
commission meetings are postponed until April 14.The
planning commission’s March 26 and April 9 meetings are postponed. Water
services will not be shut off through April 30 and accounts in shutoff status
will be restored.The
city’s yard waste drop-off site won’t reopen until April 14.All
special event permit services are suspended.Public
engagement is postponed.Rental
certification inspections of all types are suspended. No
new applications for Community Development Block Grants contracts. Residential
inspections are suspended expect in the case of an emergency health, safety or
welfare concern.
Many city services are still up and running:
311 Customer Service (Recommended as first place to contact)61st District Court (Service changes can be found online)Building inspectionsCemeteriesConstruction inspectionsCode enforcementDispatchFireMobile GR-Parking ServicesPark maintenance and forestryPolicePublic WorksRefuse and recyclingSewerStreetsStreet lightingWater
