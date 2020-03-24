changes-to-grand-rapid-city-services-amid-stay-at-home-order

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 10: 31 AM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 10: 31 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington announced Monday service changes and updates following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Michigan residents to stay home for at

least three weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus. The

order took effect at 12: 01 a.m. Tuesday.

City workers will be able to provide services by email, phone or 311 Customers Service. The following buildings are closed to walk-in services until April 14:

City HallGrand Rapids Development CenterAll Grand Rapids Fire Department stationsGrand Rapids Police Department HeadquartersMobile GR-Parking Services DepartmentParks and Recreation and Public Works departmentsWater Resource Recovery FacilityWater Administration Building

Residents who need police

services are asked to do the following:

File a report

online or by phone. Tell

911 operators if anyone in their home is sick or under quarantine.Meet

officers outside their home and stay 6 feet apart.

The new filing deadline for 2019

City of Grand Rapids income tax returns is July 31. More information can be found

online.

MOBILE GR-PARKING SERVICES

DEPARTMENT CHANGES

Those changes include:

A new

temporary free parking zone program for downtown and neighborhood drop-off and

takeout services. More information can be found online.

Suspending

meter parking enforcement until further notice and focusing on safety violations

with specific attention to medical facilities, GRPD and areas with food pickup

services.Suspending

enforcement in residential parking permit zones.Halting

enforcement of the seasonal odd/even and same-side parking restrictions, which

were scheduled to end April 1.

DASH service changes effective

Tuesday, March 24 include:

DASH West is 15-minute frequency.DASH North is 20-minute frequency.It will operate from 6: 30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

WHAT GRAND RAPIDS IS DOING TO SLOW THE SPREAD

Other moves the city has made

include:

City

commission meetings are postponed until April 14.The

planning commission’s March 26 and April 9 meetings are postponed. Water

services will not be shut off through April 30 and accounts in shutoff status

will be restored.The

city’s yard waste drop-off site won’t reopen until April 14.All

special event permit services are suspended.Public

engagement is postponed.Rental

certification inspections of all types are suspended. No

new applications for Community Development Block Grants contracts. Residential

inspections are suspended expect in the case of an emergency health, safety or

welfare concern.

Many city services are still up and running:

311 Customer Service (Recommended as first place to contact)61st District Court (Service changes can be found online)Building inspectionsCemeteriesConstruction inspectionsCode enforcementDispatchFireMobile GR-Parking ServicesPark maintenance and forestryPolicePublic WorksRefuse and recyclingSewerStreetsStreet lightingWater

