chanel-is-selling-a-4,410-water-bottle-–-and-it&apos;s-flying-off-the-shelves

Chanel is selling a £4,410 water bottle – and it's flying off the shelves

News
John koli0

The hottest luxury and A List news

Hydration might be important, but Chanel has taken things to the next level with a £4k water bottle.

The gold and black leather quilted Flask Bag was reportedly a smash hit when it hit Harrods and Chelsea Chanel stores last week – with just one left in stock. 

The £4,410 bottle is a revamped version of a similar piece designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld for the brand in 1994.

The 21cm flask bag features a metallic gold water bottle, a black quilted holder covered in Chanel’s double-C monogram and chain detailing as well as a long chain strap. 

The bottle can also be removed from the quilted holder and its black cap features the double Cs, plus a shorter chain wrist strap. 

The bag was recently carried on the Grammys red carpet by singer Maggie Rogers, who paired it with a vintage Chanel dress from 2003.

Although she didn’t win her nomination for Best New Artist, she earned a spot on best dressed lists for the unusual (and very pricey) piece. 

(Getty Images )

The previous version of the water bottle holder was released in 1994, though singer Rihanna broke the Internet when she swapped its water bottle for a beer on her Instagram stories.

Unlike the recent leather version, it features a metal chain frame and featured in the cult film Clueless. 

According to the Daily Mail, the vintage version of the bottle holder retails for as much as £8,500 online. 

If that sounds expensive, it doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of a water bottle sold by Beverly Hills 90H20.

Claiming to be “water experience”, unlike the Chanel bottle it actually contains a liquid – which it says is the world’s “first sommelier-crafted water.”

As for what makes it so expensive? It features a white gold cap covered in 600 white diamonds and 250 black diamonds, which come to a total of 14 carats.

It’s priced at £76,000 and is the most expensive bottle of water in the world.

Related Posts

cosmo-pulls-bachelor-photos-over-contestant’s-controversial-attire

Cosmo pulls Bachelor photos over contestant’s controversial attire

mariya smith
businessman-surprises-toledo-students-with-free-college-tuition

Businessman surprises Toledo students with free college tuition

mariya smith
iowa-caucuses-2020:-live-updates-as-democrats-face-their-first-test

Iowa caucuses 2020: Live updates as Democrats face their first test

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *