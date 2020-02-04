Chanel is selling a £4,410 water bottle – and it's flying off the shelves

The hottest luxury and A List news

Hydration might be important, but Chanel has taken things to the next level with a £4k water bottle.

The gold and black leather quilted Flask Bag was reportedly a smash hit when it hit Harrods and Chelsea Chanel stores last week – with just one left in stock.

The £4,410 bottle is a revamped version of a similar piece designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld for the brand in 1994.

The 21cm flask bag features a metallic gold water bottle, a black quilted holder covered in Chanel’s double-C monogram and chain detailing as well as a long chain strap.

The bottle can also be removed from the quilted holder and its black cap features the double Cs, plus a shorter chain wrist strap.

The bag was recently carried on the Grammys red carpet by singer Maggie Rogers, who paired it with a vintage Chanel dress from 2003.

Although she didn’t win her nomination for Best New Artist, she earned a spot on best dressed lists for the unusual (and very pricey) piece.

(Getty Images )

The previous version of the water bottle holder was released in 1994, though singer Rihanna broke the Internet when she swapped its water bottle for a beer on her Instagram stories.

Unlike the recent leather version, it features a metal chain frame and featured in the cult film Clueless.

According to the Daily Mail, the vintage version of the bottle holder retails for as much as £8,500 online.

If that sounds expensive, it doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of a water bottle sold by Beverly Hills 90H20.

Claiming to be “water experience”, unlike the Chanel bottle it actually contains a liquid – which it says is the world’s “first sommelier-crafted water.”

As for what makes it so expensive? It features a white gold cap covered in 600 white diamonds and 250 black diamonds, which come to a total of 14 carats.

It’s priced at £76,000 and is the most expensive bottle of water in the world.