chanel-begins-face-mask-production-to-combat-shortages

Chanel is the latest fashion brand to pivot to face mask and protective gear manufacturing in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement released over the weekend, Chanel commented: “[T]oday we are mobilizing our workforce and our partners […] to produce protective masks and blouses.” The storied fashion maison is currently developing prototypes, which will be sent out to relevant health organizations once approved by French authorities.

The brand also confirmed that it would not be laying off any of its 4,500 employees as a result of the pandemic.

Chanel is an anomaly among fashion brands for being one of the few household names that is not owned by a luxury conglomerate such as LVMH or Kering S.A. Nevertheless, Chanel will now stand alongside rivals Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Prada to ensure there are enough medical supplies to combat the global shortage.

