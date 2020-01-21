chandrashekhar-azad,-barred-from-delhi-for-4-weeks,-allowed-to-enter-city

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to re-enter Delhi

New Delhi:

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who had been barred from entering Delhi for four weeks as part of his bail terms, will now be allowed to return, a court said today. The Tis Hazari court in the national capital that had granted Chandrashekhar Azad bail last week, modified its order today and said he could re-enter the city providing a full schedule of his movements was submitted, at least 24 hours prior to his return, to senior police officers including DCP (Crime).

The Bhim Army chief was arrested on December 21, a day after he protested at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi. He was charged with arson, rioting and inciting violence.