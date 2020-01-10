chandra-grahan-today:-where-to-watch-lunar-eclipse-live-stream

Chandra Grahan Today: The lunar eclipse will make way for longer days ahead.

New Delhi:

The Lunar Eclipse 2020 or the Chandra Grahan will be visible tonight in India from 10: 37 pm to late night till 2: 42 am. After the “ring of fire” solar eclipse last month, you can enjoy this celestial moon event, for which, you do not need any special equipment. Just go to your terrace or an open field and enjoy the cosmic event. You can also take help of a telescope to watch the Chandra Grahan with clarity. The lunar eclipse this time is a penumbral lunar eclipse in which the moon drifts into the Earth’s outer shadow, dimming the lunar surface. The moon will also appear larger than usual during the four hours of the Chandra Grahan tonight.

Chandra Grahan 2020: Here’s why you can watch the live stream of the lunar eclipse 2020:

Lunar Eclipse can be seen online on CosmoSapiens Youtube channel from 10: 30 pm tonight.

Tonight’s Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan coincides with the first full Moon of this year, also called Wolf Moon, Ice Moon in the US, Yule in Europe, Shakambhari Purnima, Paush Purnima in India and Duruthu Poya in Sri Lanka, notes NASA.

The first full Moon of this year or the lunar eclipse 2020 (Chandra Grahan) will make way for longer days ahead.

Precautions, Beliefs during Lunar Eclipse

During the eclipse time, the moon is going through a whole cycle in two to three hours’ time. It is believed that cooked food deteriorates faster during the Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse, so one is advised to not eat food during the time of the lunar eclipse. It is also believed that food eaten during the eclipse time would not give quality nutrients and would also lead to inertia, so best is to avoid eating raw or cooked food during the duration of the eclipse. As the food may rot quicker, cooking is also not advised during the eclipse or Chandra Grahan time. Chandra Grahan is also not considered an auspicious time to perform holy rituals. In India, an advice has been passed on to pregnant mothers from generations that they should stay indoors at the time of the eclipse and not use knives and sharp objects during the Chandra Grahan as it may lead to birthmarks.

After January 10, the next three penumbral lunar eclipses or Chandra Grahan of the year will be seen on June 5, July 5 and November 30.