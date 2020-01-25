chance-the-rapper-will-host-‘punk’d’-reboot

Chance The Rapper has been confirmed as the host for the upcoming Punk’d reboot.

The noughties TV show, which was previously presented by actor Ashton Kutcher, will arrive on mobile video platform Quibi later this year.

In a teaser for the reboot, Chance The Rapper is seen pranking Megan Thee Stallion. No other targets for the new episodes have been announced at present. Quibi will launch on April 6.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” Chance said in a statement. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

Punk’d initially ran between 2003 and 2007, and has been rebooted twice before – once in 2012 and again in 2015. Stars that have been pranked on the show include Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, and Simon Cowell.

Last year, the Chicago rapper cancelled his ‘The Big Tour’, which had already been postponed once. In a lengthy Instagram post, he explained: “It’s been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best.

“I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.”