chance-the-rapper-highlights-his-love-for-car-explosions-in-a-new-‘punk’d’-trailer

Since its 2003 premiere on MTV, Aston Kutcher’s prank show Punk’d has become culturally ingrained in our society. When the inexplicable happens, many wonder if Kutcher is hiding in a van somewhere waiting to appear with a camera crew. The show officially went off-air in 2007, but the new media outlet Quibi is aiming to breathe new life into the hidden-camera prank show. Chance The Rapper will host the new iteration, and a new trailer shows that the rapper has some pretty clever tricks up his sleeve.

The first Punk’d trailer re-lived an elaborate prank against Megan Thee Stallion that involved a very realistic gorilla. The most recent trailer, however, shows Chance has a major affinity for explosions, especially involving cars. His latest Punk’d preview gives a taste of the pranks that he has in store for celebrities like Adam DeVine, Lilly Singh, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more.

For the Punk’d reboot, Quibi cuts down each episode to just 10 minutes. In a statement, Chance expressed his excitement for the new series: “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi,” Chance said, saying the series is “one of MTV’s most iconic franchises.”

Watch the trailer for Chance’s Punk’d above.

Punk’d premieres 4/6 exclusively on Quibi. Read more of Uproxx’s coverage on Quibi here.