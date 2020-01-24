championship-top-scorers:-who-will-win-the-2019/20-golden-boot?

The Championship season is approaching Christmas with a fresh batch of strikers joining the regular faces in the hunt for personal glory as well as ‘three points for the team’.

Championship 2019/20 fixtures: How to watch every game on TV and live stream

The beauty of the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any number of players in the hunt for the top award – but who will triumph by May?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship top scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9: 00am Tuesday 21st January 2020