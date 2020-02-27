champions-league-knockout-stage-scores,-schedule,-live-stream,-tv-listings:-man.-city-beats-real-madrid

The 2019-20 Champions League round of 16 kicked off this week and goes all the way to March 18 before we are left with just eight teams for the quarterfinals. Here is everything to know about the competition, including the schedule, scores and format. Champions League knockout stage format The round of 16 features two legs between the teams paired, and if the teams are tied after the two legs, the tiebreaker is the team with more away goals advances. If the score of the two legs are the same, the match goes to extra time and potentially penalty kicks. The final is May 30 in Istanbul.How can I watch in the U.S.?The tournament airs in the United States in both English and Spanish. Turner has the rights in English and show a game per day on TNT, while TUDN and Galavision show two games per day in Spanish. You can see every single Champions League game on fuboTV (Try for free). Other matches in English can be accessed via BR Live.Round of 16The group winners play the first leg on the road and the second at home. All games kick off at 3 p.m. ET.Tuesday, Feb. 18Borussia Dotmund 2, PSG 1Atletico Madrid 1, Liverpool 0Wednesday, Feb. 19Atalanta 4, Valencia 1RB Leipzig 1, Tottenham 0Tuesday, Feb. 25Bayern Munich 3, Chelsea 0Napoli 1, Barcelona 1Wednesday, Feb. 26Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1Lyon 1, Juventus 0Tuesday, March 10Valencia vs. AtalantaTottenham vs. RB LeipzigWednesday, March 11Liverpool vs. Atletico MadridPSG vs. Borussia DortmundTuesday, March 17Juventus vs. LyonManchester City vs. Real MadridWednesday, March 18Bayern Munich vs. ChelseaBarcelona vs. NapoliGroup stagePSG6510+1516Real Madrid6321+611Club Brugge6033-83Galatasaray6 0 24-132Group A schedule:(All times Eastern)Sept. 18Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0PSG 2, Real Madrid 1Oct. 1Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2PSG 1, Galatasary 0Oct. 22PSG 5, Club Brugge 0Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0Nov. 6PSG 1, Brugge 0Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0Nov. 26Galatasaray 1, Brugge 1Real Madrid 2, PSG 2Dec. 11PSG 5, Galatasaray 0Real Madrid 3, Brugge 1Bayern Munich660 0 +1918Tottenham6312+1010Olympiacos6114-64Red Star Belgrade6105-173 Group B schedule:(All times Eastern)Sept. 18Tottenham 2, Olympiacos 2 Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0Oct. 1Bayern Munich 7, Tottenham 2 Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiacos 1Oct. 22Bayern Munich 3, Olympiacos 2Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0Nov. 6Bayern Munich 2, Olympiacos 0 Tottenham 4, Red Star Belgrade 0Nov. 26Bayern Munich 6, Red Star Belgrade 0Tottenham 4, Olympiacos 2Dec. 11Bayern Munich 3, Tottenham, 3 p.m. 1 Olympiacos 1, Red Star Belgrade 0Manchester City6420+1214Atalanta6213-47Shakhtar Donetsk6132-56Dinamo Zagreb6123-33 Group C schedule:(All times Eastern)Sept. 18Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0Oct. 1Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Atalanta 1Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0Oct. 22Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1Nov. 6Dinamo Zagreb 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 3Atalanta 1, Manchester City 1

Nov. 26Atalanta 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0Manchester City 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1Dec. 11Manchester City 4, Dinamo Zagreb 1Atalanta 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0Juventus651 0 +816Atletico Madrid5312+310Bayer Leverkusen 6204-46Lokomotiv Moscow61 0 5-73 Group D schedule:(All times Eastern)Sept. 18Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1 Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2Oct. 1Juventus 3, Bayern Leverkusen 0Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0Oct. 22Atletico Madrid 1,Bayer Leverkusen 0Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1Nov. 6Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1Nov. 26Bayer Leverkusen 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0Juventus 1, Atletico Madrid 0Dec. 11Juventus 2, Bayer Leverkusen 0Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0Liverpool6411+513Napoli6330+712Red Bull Salzburg6213+37Genk6 0 15-151 Group E schedule:(All times Eastern)Sept. 17Napoli 2, Liverpool 0Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2 Oct. 2Genk 0, Napoli 0 Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3Oct. 23Napoli 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2 Liverpool 4, Genk 1Nov. 5Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1 Liverpool 2, Genk 1 Nov. 27Liverpool 1, Napoli 1 Red Bull Salzburg 4, Genk 1Dec. 10Napoli 4, Genk 0Liverpool 2, Red Bull Salzburg 0Barcelona6420+514Borussia Dortmund6312010Inter Milan621317Slavia Prague6 0 24-62 Group F schedule:(All times Eastern)Sept. 17Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1 Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0Oct. 2Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1Oct. 23Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1Nov. 5Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0Borussia Dortmund 3, Inter Milan 2Nov. 27Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 1Inter Milan 3, Slavia Prague 1Dec. 10Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 1Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1RB Leipzig6321+211Lyon6222+18Benfica6213-17Zenit6213-27 Group G schedule:(All times Eastern)Sept. 17Lyon 1, Zenit 1 RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1 Oct. 2Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0Zenit 3, Benifca 1Oct. 23RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 1Benfica 2, Lyon 1Nov. 5RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0Lyon 3, Benfica 1Nov. 27Zenit 2, Lyon 0RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 2Dec. 10Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 2Benfica 3, Zenit 0Valencia6321+211Chelsea6321+211Ajax6312+610Lille6015-101 Group H schedule:(All times Eastern)Sept. 17Valencia 1, Chelsea 0 Ajax 3, Lille 0Oct. 2Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1Ajax 3, Valencia 0Oct. 23Chelsea 1, Ajax 0Lille OSC 1, Valencia 1Nov. 5Chelsea 4, Ajax 4Valencia 4, Lille OSC 1Nov. 27Valencia 2, Chelsea 2.Ajax 2, Lille OSC 0Dec. 10Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1Valencia 1, Ajax 0