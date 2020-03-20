champagne-brings-bright-and-edrisa-closer-than-ever-in-wild-prodigal-son-sneak-peek

Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) is used to having a complicated personal life; the man is the son of a serial killer for crying out loud! When it comes to romance, though, this investigator seems to be quite clueless. In this exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s new episode of Prodigal Son, titled “Stranger Beside You,” Malcolm catches up with Martin (Michael Sheen) over the phone and, when prodded about why he hasn’t checked in more throughout his father’s recovery, Malcolm admits it’s because he’s been tied up with some personal commitments.”I’ve just been busy — dinners, plays,” Malcolm admits.

“Sounds like dates,” Martin notes. Immediately, Martin (very creepily) muses that it must be Dani (Aurora Perrineau) who has captured Malcolm’s attention, but that is not the case. As the official episode description teases, Malcolm is actually set to reconnect with his former flame Eve (Molly Griggs). Whatever happens with Eve, though, the preview reminds us that there’s another woman in Malcolm’s life whom he completely trusts, shares a peculiar fascination with the macabre with, and who has made no secret about her gnawing crush on him: Dr. Edrisa Tanaka (Keiko Agena). Oh, and she’s apparently ready to play hero on his behalf if the situation calls.

See, the crime of the week in Monday’s episode will be a murder at a sip-and-see event, and when the unopened champagne bottle lodged in the victim’s neck threatens to pop in Malcolm’s direction, Edrisa literally jumps into action to try and save him, albeit in ridiculous slow-mo style. Her Bodyguard tribute maneuver here may be a comedic overreaction, but it’s clear where her heart is. Eve might have had a hard time dealing with Malcolm’s night terrors, but we suspect Edrisa would be a bit more understanding, and maybe even helpful, if these two ever got together. Besides, even if it didn’t work out between them, it’s not like the workplace could get any more awkward and tense than it already is. We’ll have to wait to see what happens with Malcolm, Edrisa, Eve, and this latest homicide on Prodigal Son’s next new episode.Prodigal Son airs Mondays at 9/8c on Fox. Keiko Agena and Tom Payne, Prodigal SonPhoto: David Giesbrecht/FOX