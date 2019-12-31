champ-is-given-cheltenham-sighter-as-nicky-henderson-sends-strong-festival-raiding-party

Time spent in reconnaissance is time seldom wasted and with only Wednesday and “Trials day” at the end of January left to give certain horses a look at Cheltenham, Nicky Henderson is using the Paddy Power Broken Resolutions Already Dipper Chase to give Champ experience of the chase course ahead of the Festival in March.

Champ, who spearheads a strong New Year’s Day team from Seven Barrows, would be unbeaten in almost two years, according to Henderson, if he had run him in last year’s Albert Bartlett Hurdle rather than the Ballymore Hurdle, in which he finished second.

He has certainly made a promising start to chasing, winning both starts at Newbury. Last time he beat Black Op by 1¾ lengths but nearly fell at the third when hampered by a loose horse and then retrieved a potentially awkward situation on the run-in when just squeezing around the correct side of the water jump when short of room.

“This will probably be his last start over 2½ [miles] but it is a good race for him and then it will be up to three miles,” said Henderson.

It may be that Midnight Shadow, winner of last year’s Relkeel Hurdle, is his biggest threat. He should have won at Carlisle on his penultimate start, when he fell late on, and running Keeper Hill a close second last time was no disgrace.