“Challenge PM To Go To Universities, Meet Students”: Rahul Gandhi

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi today challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit any university of the country, where the students, he said, were simmering with anger over the failure of the economy and the resulting joblessness.

“Mr Modi should stand up and have the courage to speak to the youngsters in the universities and tell them why the economy’s so bad. He does not have the guts to do it. I challenge him to tell the people what he is going to do with the country,” Mr Gandhi said.

“Instead of addressing the problem of the youth, Narendra Modi is trying to distract the nation and divide the people. Voice of the youth is legitimate, it should be heard,” the senior Congress leader said after attending a meeting of 20 opposition parties.

The agenda was the contentious citizenship law, National Register of Citizens and the countrywide student protest that is gathering momentum every day.

In her address to the meeting, Congress’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi too, pointed out that the real issue underlying the protests was different.

“There have been nation-wide spontaneous protests by the youth supported by citizens from all walks of life. The immediate cause is the CAA and NRC but they reflect widespread frustration and pent up anger,” she said.