Chaitra Navratri 2020: Date, day, importance and significance

avaratri is a nine nights (and ten days) Hindu festival that is celebrated every year. Navaratri is an amalgamation of two words, where Nav means Nine and Ratri means Nights so it is nine nights of celebration. Theoretically, there are four seasonal Navaratri that fall every year. However, only two of them – Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri – are celebrated with fervour. The other two are ‘Gupt Navratri’.

The post-monsoon autumn festival called Sharada Navaratri, it is observed in the honour of the divine feminine Devi (Durga), celebrated in the month Ashvin, typically falls in the Gregorian months of September and October.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Chaitra Navratri typically falls around March or April. Chaitra is the first month of Hindu lunar calendar and because of it, this Navratri is known as Chaitra Navratri. All nine days during Navratri are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. Most customs and rituals which are followed during Shardiya Navratri, are also followed during Chaitra Navratri.

This year Chaitra Navratri would start from March 25, 2020 (Wednesday) and would end on April 2, 2020 (Thursday). The Ashtami falls on April 1, 2020, while Ram Navami would be celebrated on April 2, 2020.

Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasanta Navratri. Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama usually falls on the ninth day during Navratri festivity. Hence, Chaitra Navratri is also known as Rama Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri falls in the Hindu month of Chaitra. From observing fasts to worshipping nine forms of the Goddess, Hindus around the world celebrate the festival.

Chaitra Navratri 2020: Significance

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival that signifies the victory of good over evil. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Durga during Chaitra Navratri can help get salvation and seek her blessings for the future. Goddess Durga is a symbol of Shakti which means ultimate strength.

NINE DAYS OF CHAITRA NAVRATRI 2020

Day 1 (Pratipada)- Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshana Shailputri Puja

Day 2 (Dwitiya)- Sindhara Dooj, Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3 (Tritiya)- Gauri Puja, Saubhagya Teej Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4 (Chaturthi)- Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi

Day 5 (Panchami)- Naag Puja, Lakshmi Panchami Skandamata Puja

Day 6 (Shasthi)- Skanda Sashti, Yamuna Chhath Katyayani Puja

Day 7 (Saptami)- Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

Day 8 (Asthami)- Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja

Day 9 (Navami)- Rama Navami

Day 10 (Dashami)- Navratri Parana

Chaitra Navratri is more popular in northern India. In Maharashtra Chaitra Navratri begins with Gudi Padwa and in Andhra Pradesh Chaitra Navratri begins with Ugadi.