chair-of-police-union-slams-‘parasite’-who-tried-to-shoot-psni-officer-at-his-home

The chairman of the Police Federation has hit out at the attempted murder of a policeman and said the “parasite” responsible is lucky he was not shot.

Mark Lindsay also said the male officer, who was off-duty at his Co Fermanagh home when he was confronted on his doorstep by a masked man brandishing a shotgun, was more committed than ever to the PSNI.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the terrifying incident, which happened after the officer went to the front door to investigate movement outside his property. He was released on bail pending further enquiries.

The attacker pointed the gun at the policeman – described by Mr Lindsay as “a hard-working family man who tries to protect the community on a daily basis” – but it failed to fire.

Labelling the attack, which detectives have linked to “organised criminal elements”, as “an unwelcome and unwarranted new development”, Mr Lindsay said “targeting police officers will not deter them from doing their job”.

“This man is a normal person like you or me who has chosen to be a police officer and serve the community and this is unfortunately a price that he’s had to pay,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“He is annoyed about what happened; it has put stress into his life that he didn’t need, but he’s absolutely determined that it won’t deter him from doing his job and helping to protect society against these people.