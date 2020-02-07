chair-girl-apologizes-at-sentencing-hearing,-says-it’ll-‘never-happen-again’

Marcella Zoia, 20, who became infamous as Chair Girl for a video of her throwing a patio chair from a downtown Toronto condo, apologized at her sentencing hearing and told a judge she has a lot of growing up to do.

She said she never meant to hurt anyone, although she agreed with the prosecutor’s claim that the IKEA folding chair landed on a sidewalk where pedestrians, including a woman with a child in a stroller, were walking on a Saturday morning last February.

“Going forward, this will never happen again,” she said.

Zoia will learn her sentence March 12.

The Crown is seeking a jail sentence of four to six months, and two years of probation, with conditions governing her use of social media.

Prosecutor Heather Keating said a sentence must serve as a denunciation to others who would try to boost their social media brands with dangerous behaviour.

Zoia’s social media following grew tenfold after her arrest, and led to her paid appearance at a Miami hotel opening, and other promotional events. She appeared briefly in the video for a new Drake song in December, after attending a shoot at Blue Mountain, but was quickly edited out.

Zoia’s counsel Greg Leslie said alcohol abuse was a factor in her crime, as she had been drinking heavily the night before.

He submitted letters documenting some community service and a medical letter about mental health issues. He said she had been diagnosed as a child with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

He described the chair throwing as a spontaneous reaction to peer pressure, and argued for a suspended sentence, so no jail time, but with probation with conditions.