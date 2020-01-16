chaim-bloom:-mookie-betts-in-opening-day-lineup-has-been-‘expectation-all-along’

There are a lot of questions with the Red Sox right now – most notably, who will manage a team whose position players report in exactly a month? – but one was laid to rest by chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom Wednesday.

As reported by MLB.com’s Ian Browne, the plan is for Mookie Betts to play in Toronto when the Red Sox open their season on March 26.

“That’s really been my expectation all along,” Bloom said. “I think big picture, and this applies to everything, we’re not doing our jobs if we’re not open to anything that improves our chances to compete as successfully and as often as possible over the course of the next decade.

“That has kind of been our guiding principle as we have accessed interest in any of our players. But you that with the expectation that they will be here. And that will certainly be the case with Mookie.”

The four-time Gold Glove winner agreed to a one-year, $27 million contract last week to avoid arbitration before he enters free agency after 2020, which he plans to explore.