cesc-fabregas-praises-‘terrific-player’-callum-hudson-odoi-after-criticism-from-chelsea-fans

Cesc Fabregas is convinced Callum Hudson-Odoi has a huge future ahead of him despite receiving criticism from Chelsea fans, though says he must knuckle down.

The England international enjoyed a breakout campaign last season but seriously injured his Achilles, causing him to miss pre-season under new head coach Frank Lampard and the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

He has struggled to hit the heights of last season and has faced plenty of stick on social media, with his manager urging him to ‘have a very thick skin’ and ignore the criticism.

Hudson-Odoi responded with a goal and an assist in the weekend’s FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest and Fabregas – who witnessed the youngster’s emergence at Stamford Bridge – believes he needs time to unlock his potential.

‘The first time he came to train with us I knew he was different, his finishing and pace were something else for his age,’ said Fabregas in a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday.

‘He has a long way to go and just came back from a terrible injury. With time and good attitude he can become a terrific player.’

Hudson-Odoi came under fire for an ineffective performance against Southampton at the end of December, giving the ball away for the visitors’ goal, but Lampard defended the youngster.

‘Unfortunately, that sort of thing is now par for the course,’ said the Chelsea boss.

‘I haven’t seen what’s been said and I haven’t spoken to Callum about it but it’s something you need to have a very thick skin about.

‘He’s 19 years old and it’s a lot to tell someone who has been out of the team for a long time, “You must produce instantly or you’ll have social media giving it to you”.

‘We have to be level-headed and I will certainly try to protect him against that.’

