cesc-fabregas-praises-mesut-ozil-after-arsenal-star-impresses-against-man-utd

Mesut Ozil rolled back the years with a vintage display for Arsenal against Manchester United last night as the Gunners recorded their first win under new manager Mikel Arteta.

The 31-year-old failed to win the trust of Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery and was dropped by caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg for last month’s stalemate at Everton after he reacted angrily to being substituted in the 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City.

Arteta, a former teammate of Ozil’s, appears intent on building Arsenal’s attack around the divisive playmaker and his faith has been rewarded by a series of eye-catching performances.

The former Germany international was at the hub of his side’s best attacking play against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and also put in a monumental shift, running 11.54km over 90 minutes, more than any other Arsenal player, much to the delight of the club’s former captain Cesc Fabregas.

Responding to Ozil’s post match message to Arsenal fans on Twitter, Fabregas wrote: ‘Bossed it man.’

Reacting to Arsenal’s 2-0 win, their first victory under Arteta, the Spaniard added: ‘Best Arsenal game in a long time. Really enjoyed it.’

The win lifted the Gunners back into the top half of the table, but they remain a distant nine points adrift of a top four place but their new manager hopes last night’s win can help generate the confidence that will help build momentum.

Arteta said: ‘At the end of the day, we’re getting judged by results. That’s going to give the players a massive lift in terms of confidence, that they can play against any opponent in this league and be better than them, dominate them, and compete against them.

‘That’s something that, in my opinion, for many weeks, they haven’t been doing together.

‘As well, what we are trying to create is not just words, it’s actually happening and you can see that happening. That generates more belief. That’s only about winning games.’

