cesc-fabregas-names-steven-gerrard-as-the-toughest-opponent-he-faced

Cesc Fabregas rates Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as the toughest midfielder he faced during his career.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea ace, who currently turns out for Ligue 1 outfit Monaco, spent 15 years in the Premier League and a further three in La Liga before heading to the French league, and has played against some of the finest midfielders in world football.

But he rates Champions League winner Gerrard, who spent the entirety of his career at Anfield, as the player who was hardest to face in the centre of the park.

1. Probably Steven Gerrard

2. Fabrice Muamba when he was at Bolton. He was man marking me for 95’ and he even would follow me to the toilet if needed. I ended up scoring every game though 🤗 https://t.co/9mo4QAnY1W — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

Asked who was his toughest direct opponent in midfield, Fabregas replied on Twitter: ‘Probably Steven Gerrard.’

Interestingly, asked who was an unusual name who he didn’t enjoy facing, he added: ‘Fabrice Muamba when he was at Bolton.

‘He was man marking me for 95’ and he even would follow me to the toilet if needed. I ended up scoring every game though.’

Moving onto managers, he named former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as the hardest manager he’s ever had to work for.

‘Conte by far,’ Fabregas said. ‘I always said that coming back and change around his mind about me was one of the most satisfying things I’ve done in my career. I had to be silent and sweat a lot though.’

Asked if Conte’s current club Inter Milan could win Serie A this season, he added: Why not?

‘Antonio is probably the best coach around at reviving teams and created a quick new identity.’

