cesc-fabregas-hails-arsenal-‘legend’-who-unearthed-gabriel-martinelli-and-hector-bellerin

Cesc Fabregas has labelled Arsenal scout Francis Cagigao a ‘legend’ after two of his discoveries scored in the Premier League draw with Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Gabriel Martinelli and Hector Bellerin struck to rescue a point for the Gunners after they twice went behind having seen David Luiz sent off.

The Brazilian and the Spaniard were both scouted by Cagigao, who has a long and impressive record of picking out youngsters that have gone on to perform for the Gunners.

Cagigao was crucial to bringing Fabregas himself to north London, and the former Arsenal midfielder was delighted to see his work paying off again.

After Martinelli scored the first equaliser of the game at Stamford Bridge, Fabregas tweeted: ‘Francis Cagigao strikes again.

Then after Bellerin netted a superb strike in the dying minutes to make the score 2-2, he added: ‘And Francis Cagigao strikes again and again. Legend.’

Cagigao is Head of International Scouting at Arsenal and has also been credited with the signings of Lauren, Santi Cazorla and Alexis Sanchez over an association with Arsenal which dates back to 1997 on the staff.

He also started his career as a player with the Gunners in the 1980s, although never made a first team appearance for the club, before going on to play professionally in Spain.

The 50-year-old has even been credited with almost securing the signature of a 15-year-old Lionel Messi, although that clearly never came to fruition.

Conducting the majority of his work in Spain and South America, Cagigao has become a hugely respected figure in the game over the years and has attracted the interest of big European clubs himself, with Real Madrid previously credited with an interest in taking him away from Arsenal.

One Cagigao talent praised the other on Tuesday night, with Bellerin thoroughly impressed with Martinelli on and off the field since arriving in the summer from Ituano in Brazil.

‘A lot of people talk about his talent, but what people don’t see is that Gabi is a professional,’ said Bellerin. ‘He turns up early every day. He does all the stuff and everything anyone asks him to do. He is the first player to press and the last player to leave everything on the pitch.

‘The goals are just a plus. He helps us in every single way and the thing that everyone needs to praise him for his attitude. That is what makes him a player.

‘I think he is obviously really young in his career – so many things can happen – but if he keeps his head where it is right now, he is going to go really far for sure.’

