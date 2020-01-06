ces-2020:-the-weirdest-gadgets-from-the-world’s-biggest-tech-show

While the headliners at the world’s largest technology expo tend to be mobile phones, smart home gadgetry and improbably huge televisions it wouldn’t be CES without the bewildering parade of weird and wonderful gadgets.

2020 is already off to a strong start for the bizarre, with wacky robots, spinning tellies and even more things unnecessarily connected to the internet.

Many of these may never see the public light of day, but here are our picks of the weirdest gadgets at CES 2020.

The Bellabot food-delivery cat

Say hello to the meowing, moody BellaBot, a food-delivery robot able to carry up to 10kg of food to hungry restaurant diners.

Give it a scratch behind the ears upon receiving your order and it will purr with pleasure. But not for too long, with developers PuduTech saying that it “gets mad to remind you not to interrupt its job” in a mood swing worthy of a real moggy.