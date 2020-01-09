ces-2020:-the-weirdest-gadgets-from-the-world’s-biggest-tech-show

While the headliners at the world’s largest technology expo tend to be mobile phones, smart home gadgetry and improbably huge televisions it wouldn’t be CES without the bewildering parade of weird and wonderful gadgets.

2020 is already off to a strong start for the bizarre, with wacky robots, spinning tellies and even more things unnecessarily connected to the internet.

Many of these may never see the public light of day, but here are our picks of the weirdest gadgets at CES 2020.