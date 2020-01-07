ces-2020:-dell-challenges-nintendo-switch-with-handheld-console-that-can-run-pc-games

Handheld PC gaming has come a step closer as Dell revealed its first device designed to compete with the Nintendo Switch.

The US computer maker’s concept device, dubbed Project UFO, was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in an effort to bring more portability to traditional PC gaming technology.

Project UFO, from Dell’s Alienware gaming brand, borrows elements that made Nintendo’s Switch console a success, with a screen and detachable handheld controllers.

The device has no price yet, and as a concept is not likely to be released for some time, if ever.

The console has an 8-inch screen with 1900 x 1200 resolution that can be played as a single handheld device, or by detaching its controllers, flipping out a kickstand on the screen.