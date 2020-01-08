ces-2020-day-2-roundup:-oneplus-concept-one,-avatar-inspired-car-&-more

All you need to know about CES 2020













The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 reached its second day and today was also full of smart devices, innovative tech, and futuristic concepts. We have listed out all the cool tech that was unveiled today at the CES in Las Vegas.

Avatar-inspired concept car

Inspired by Avatar movie, Mercedes-Benz showcased a concept car, Vision AVTR, at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The Vision AVTR is a futuristic electric car that is a homage to the 2009 sci-fi film Avatar. It has no doors, uses a multifunctional control system instead of a steering wheel or traditional dashboard, and at the rear, the car has 33 mobile “bionic flaps” that are reminiscent of scales of a reptile. There is no word when it will be launched.

Mercedes-Benz launches concept electric carMercedes-Benz

OnePlus Concept One phone

OnePlus unveiled its Concept One phone at its first-ever CES presence this year. The device comes with invisible rear cameras and a McLaren papaya orange leather back. The electrochromic glass on the OnePlus Concept One hides the cameras when not in use, revealing only when the camera app is launched.

OnePlus Concept OneOnePlus

Largest foldable tablet

Intel has showcased a foldable concept tablet at the CES 2020. Dubbed as ‘Horseshoe Bend’, the 17-inch OLED foldable tablet is the largest foldable tablet so far. It will be powered by Intel’s forthcoming Tiger Lake mobile processors and the overall footprint of this device is similar to a 12-inch laptop.

Intel’s foldable tabletIntel

Razer Kishi mobile gaming controller

Razer has introduced the Razer Kishi controller device at CES 2020 designed for iPhones and Android smartphones. The mobile controller resembles the Nintendo Switch’s JoyCons and it can be strapped on to phone to play mobile games with more comfort.

Razer Kishi mobile gaming controllerRazer

Segway-Ninebot egg-shaped chair

Inspired from the Gyrosphere vehicles from the movie Jurassic World, Segway-Ninebot introduced the S-Pod- a self-balancing egg-shaped chair at the CES in Las Vegas. The personalized “transporting pod” can go up to 24 mph and works as a mechanical chair.