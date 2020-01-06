ces-2020:-amazon-teams-up-with-lamborghini-in-car-industry-push

Amazon has signalled a major push into the car industry at CES 2020, announcing tie-ups with vehicle manufacturers including Lamborghini and firms developing driverless car software as tech companies vie for drivers’ attention.
The giant internet retailer said it would add its voice assistant Alexa to the Italian supercar maker’s Huracan Evo, allowing motorists to ask for directions, control music and make phone calls.
Rivian, an American electric car manufacturer that Amazon invested in twice last year, also said it would include the voice control system in the Tesla rival’s forthcoming SUV.
Separately, Amazon said that its giant cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services, was working with BlackBerry, the former smartphone maker that is now focusing its efforts on connected car technology.
BlackBerry has developed technology which can help drivers predict the battery health of an electric car and will be used to help train drivers on how to conserve a battery’s lifetime for as long as possible.
Video game development company Unity is also due to showcase how game simulations are used by automakers to train self-driving cars, using Amazon’s cloud computing service.
Amazon also revealed a tie-up with energy giant ExxonMobil that will allow drivers at 11,500 petrol stations in the US to say “Alexa, pay for gas” to buy fuel.
The tech giant has been gradually investing in car companies and software firms as it seeks both to improve its giant delivery network and to capture the attention of drivers and passengers, which is seen as a key battleground for tech firms.
Last year Amazon said it would order 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian, which will be on the road by 2024, and has invested in the self-driving technology company Aurora, a potential step towards driverless delivery vans.
The company also said yesterday that it would bring Fire TV, its operating system for televisions, to screens in cars from BMW and Fiat Chrysler.