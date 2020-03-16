CEO Andy Khawaja Talks Fintech and Allied Wallet Live on Fox Business Network

CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, was featured on Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co. in a feature that recognized his technological and business achievements.

Since 2007, Varney & Co. has been hosted by Stuart Varney on the Fox Business Network, the highest rated market program on television. He’s been recognized for decades for his excellence in journalism.

Dr. Andy Khawaja sat down with Stuart Varney to discuss the success of online and mobile applications, the reach of digital payments, and how much of a necessity the internet has become to our society.

He admitted that just over thirteen years ago many people thought him to be crazy for his vision of payments online and the connections he wanted to create, but he persisted and attributes much of his success to the country that allowed him to flourish – the United States of America.

“This is the land of dreams coming true if you really want to work hard for it. I’m a fighter, and I fight very hard – and you know – I am where I am today,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja. To which, Stuart Varney offered Khawaja a sincere congratulatory response.

Dr. Andy Khawaja proudly accepted Stuart Varney’s invitation to come back to the show very soon to shed more light on technological innovation and e-commerce.