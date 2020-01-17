celine-dion’s-mother-therese-tanguay-dion-dies-aged-92

Celine Dion has paid tribute to her mum Therese Tanguay Dion, who has died aged 92.

As she took to the stage tonight, Celine revealed she was dedicating her show to her mother, affectionately known in her native Canada as ‘Maman Dion’

It was reported earlier tonight by Radio-Canada, who broke the news Therese passed away this week.

It is believed Therese – who had 14 children including Celine – died on Thursday night, and was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing. As of the time of writing, it’s not known which of Therese’s children, including Celine, were with her at the time, and there are no further details about her death.

Sharing a photo on Twitter, Celine wrote: ‘Mom, we love you so much …We dedicate the show to you tonight and I will sing for you with all my heart.

‘Love, Céline xx…’

Maman, nous t’aimons tellement…

Nous te dédions le spectacle de ce soir et je chanterai pour toi avec tout mon coeur. // Maman, we love you so much… We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx…

📸 : Richard Gauthier pic.twitter.com/5kQDL1ILbs — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 17, 2020

It’s been an emotional week for the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker, as Therese’s death comes just two days after the fourth anniversary of the death of Celine’s husband, Rene Angelil, and Thursday also marked the fourth anniversary of the passing of her brother Daniel.

Celine, 51, is currently on her Courage World Tour and earlier took to social media to mark the anniversary of her husband’s passing, where she thanked him for ‘watching over’ her and their sons René-Charles, 19, and 10-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

She wrote: ‘Il n’y a pas une journée où je ne pense pas à ton magnifique sourire. Tu nous manques, merci de veiller sur nous mon amour. Je t’aime, Céline xx…



‘There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile. We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx…(sic)’



Celine recently admitted she is open to finding love again and remarrying, but she isn’t worried if she doesn’t find a new partner because she still has the music manager ‘within’ her.

Asked if she is open to remarrying and if she’s dating again, she said: ‘I don’t date. I don’t have a boyfriend and you know, it doesn’t mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that would be great. If I don’t, that would be great, because I am still in love.

‘Once you’re in love so much, you know, I’ve been living all my life with Rene. He is still within me. I see him through the eyes of my children every day. I’m so passionate about life and I’m so lucky to have my three beautiful sons.

‘But, I keep everything open. If it happens, I’m not looking for that. I think it’s something that happens, that you feel, that comes, and right now, if I would have someone in my life, I would tell you because I’ve been an open book all my life. If I do, I’ll come back and tell you about it.’





