Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised more than 2.3 million for volunteer firefighters in less than 24 hours.

Barber set up the Facebook fundraiser on Friday and by late afternoon has received a staggering amount of donations from around Australia and overseas.

By 10.30am the amount raised – which will go to the NSW Rural Fire Service and Brigades Donations Fund – had raced past $2.5 million.

The amount is more than the amount raised by the City of Sydney and ABC fundraiser – which raised $2 million dollars on New Years Eve for the Red Cross.

“Want to join me in supporting a good cause?” Barber originally wrote on her Facebook page.

“I’m raising money for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate a lot or a little.

“Please help anyway you can.”

Barber shared “tarrying” pictures of her mother-in-law’s home in Eden on the south coast of NSW along with a picture of husband Api Robin concern etched on his face as he awaited news from his mother.

“They are facing catastrophic conditions. The town has been left to fend for itself.”

Barber included an open letter to local member Andrew Constance pleading for more government support for the community saying people were terrified about what was to come.

This morning after the unprecedented outpouring of donations Barber shared her appreciation.

“This is out of control! You are all out of control,” she wrote.

“My love and appreciation for you all is out of control.

“Unfortunately today the fires are due to get even more out of control.”

Donate to Celeste Barber’s bushfire appeal.

Originally published as Celeste raises staggering 2.5m in 24hrs