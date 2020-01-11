celeste-barber-gets-in-the-middle-of-a-hemsworth-sandwich-at-bushfire-fundraiser-as-chris-and-liam-lend-their-support

We wouldn’t blame you if you were seriously jealous of Celeste Barber right now – as well as doing a good deed by raising money for bushfire relief in Australia, she also ended up in the middle of a Hemsworth sandwich, too.

Chris and Liam Hemsworth were at the Make It Rain fundraiser in Byron Bay, which Australian comedian Celeste was compering, when they jumped on stage and both enveloped her in a hug.

Now a hug from one Hemsworth brother would be a dream come true, but two of them at the same time?!

Celeste was seen on stage saying: ‘Anyone order a fking Hemsworth sandwich?’ before the brothers embraced her from either side.

The Hemsworths and Celeste lent their support to the Make It Rain fundraiser to raise money to help firefighters who are battling the deadly bushfires in Sydney.

As well as hugging Celeste, Chris was also seen sticking a sticker of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with a speech bubble saying ‘Merry Crisis’ to his forehead.

Chris also thanked Celeste for everything she had done to help her country, after she smashed her target of raising $50million (£26.4million) through the donations link on her social media page.

The Thor actor himself had urged his followers to donate, and also revealed he had pledged $1million (£525,000) of his own money to the cause.

Chris, 36, told his followers: ‘Hey there guys, as you’re well aware the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation.

‘They continue to burn, there’s warmer weather on its way, we’re really still in the thick of it here, and there are plenty of challenging times ahead still to come.

‘So, what we need is your support and your donations. I’m going to put forward a million dollars and was hoping you can contribute in any shape of form.

‘That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the front lines, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need for our support.

‘Thank you to everyone who’s sent all their well wishes and donations already. It’s greatly appreciated here in Australia.’

Celeste deserves all the good karma for what she’s done to help stop the fires, which have so far claimed 27 people’s lives as well as around a billion animals which have been killed by the blaze.

It looks like her good deed is already coming back to her in the form of a Hemsworth hug – and there’s not a person on earth (probably) who wouldn’t have wanted to be in her place at that exact moment.





