celeriac,-potato,-chestnut-and-wild-mushroom-pie-recipe

This vegetarian pie serves six and is great to serve when you have guests round for lunch. Celeriac, potatoes, chestnuts and wild mushrooms combine in a creamy filling.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 55 minutes

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

500g potatoes (I like Maris Piper)

500g celeriac

425ml double cream

140ml sour cream

85ml whole milk

2 garlic cloves, very finely sliced

2 sprigs thyme, leaves only

200g fresh wild mushrooms or chestnut or oyster mushrooms, or a mixture

15g unsalted butter

100g cooked chestnuts, vacuum-packed or frozen

300g puff pastry

2 egg yolks, beaten with 3 tsp milk

METHOD