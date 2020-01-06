celeriac-and-apple-soup-with-walnuts-recipe

In the cold months of January, heartier, home-made soups and stews packed with seasonal veg are an easy win for a nourishing supper.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

1 whole celeriac, about 800g

25g butter

750ml vegetable stock, or a little more if needed

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and cut into slices

200ml double cream

50g walnuts, roughly chopped

METHOD