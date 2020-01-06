Home NEWS Celeriac and apple soup with walnuts recipe

In the cold months of January, heartier, home-made soups and stews packed with seasonal veg are an easy win for a nourishing supper.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 whole celeriac, about 800g
  • 25g butter
  • 750ml vegetable stock, or a little more if needed
  • 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and cut into slices 
  • 200ml double cream
  • 50g walnuts, roughly chopped

METHOD

  1. Peel and chop the celeriac into rough dice.
  2.  Heat the butter in a large pan and sauté the celeriac for two minutes, stirring so it does not colour.
  3. Pour over the vegetable stock and cook for about 20 minutes, or until the celeriac is tender.
  4.  Add the apple and cream and cook for another two minutes, then transfer to a food processor and blitz while still hot, for a smooth liquid. If it seems too thick, let it down a little with a bit of extra stock or water.
  5. Serve the soup hot, scattered with chopped walnuts.

