celebrity-chef-tom-kerridge-admits-weight-is-creeping-back-after-12-stone-weight-loss:-‘i’ve-been-eating-all-the-pies’

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has admitted to piling on the pounds again after he managed to lose an amazing 12 stone.

The 46-year-old was taking part in a new BBC reality series Lose Weight and Get Fit with Tom Kerridge, filmed in Gloucestershire, when he and 11 others were measured using special machinery at Hartpury College.

Stepping on the scales, the chef saw that his weight had crept up to 22 stone and the percentage of body fat around his organs was double the recommended level, putting him at high risk of heart disease.

Kerridge previously hit headlines as he revealed he had dropped a massive 12 stone in weight.

‘That’s a shock,’ he commented after he saw his results. ‘I did not think I was in danger.’

‘A few years ago I lost a load of weight but lately, it’s started creeping back on again,’ he said on the show.

‘We can make all the excuses in the world but the scales don’t lie. I’ve been eating all the pies.’

During the programme, Kerridge and his fellow participants were tested using a special machine normally used for training elite athletes.

The group could be seen exercising in the training ground for the Gloucester Rugby team, as well as jogging around the Gloucester Quays.

The aim of the show is to follow Kerridge and 11 others during their two months of health and fitness training.

Kerridge previously hit the headlines last year as he was criticised for charging £32.50 for a portion of fish and chips at his restaurant.

According to the Guardian, Kerridge said that the fish was ‘fresh dayboat turbot’ and that ‘no-one would question anything’ if he was selling had pan-roasted turbot with pomme puree and a sauce gribiche for £32.50.’

Adding that the chips were hand-cut from ‘incredibly expensive’ potatoes, Tom continued: ‘If you break it down, it is easily justifiable.’

Lose Weight and Get Fit with Tom Kerridge continues Saturday at 11.30am on BBC Two.





