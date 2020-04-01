celebrities-who-are-putting-their-wedding-plans-on-hold.-what-is-the-reason-behind-it?

There are a lot of celebrities who were about to tie the knot but they are making the difficult decision to halt or postpone their wedding plans amid the devastating coronavirus pandemic. The crushing results of the novel coronavirus pandemic have hit everybody throughout the globe. And for a few these stars, it’s gotten really private. A few of our favorite movie stars are being forced to both cancel or postpone their weddings due to the unrestrained pandemic with no clear finish in sight. Let’s take a look at few of the stars who were about to get married this year.

Lala Kent, 30, The Vanderpump Rules star and fiancé, Randall Emmett, 48, decided to move their wedding from its original date on April 18 to three months later in July 2020 with the hope that the pandemic will be contained by then. The couple shared that they have decided to move the date of their wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on in a statement on March 18. The couple added that they are saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of their families and guests, they have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses.

Pop Star, Katy Perry, 35, and actor Orlando Bloom, 43, have also decided to halt their wedding plans due to several problematic circumstances. Not only is the Coronavirus crisis taking precedent over their wedding, but Katy and Orlando are also expecting their first child together. Putting Katy’s health and the wellbeing of their unborn child is essential to the couple.

Many other celebrities will have to compromise on their wedding plans, here’s the full list:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban

A lot has been on hold due to the pandemic recently, but things will eventually resume and our lives will be back to normal again, we hope that these celebrities can tie the knot with their soulmates pretty soon.