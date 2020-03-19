celebrities-on-a-shopping-spree-amid-corona-virus-outbreak.-read-to-learn-more!

Amid Corona virus fears, it looks like stocking and hoarding things may be the new sexy up. The common people just, our personal super stars have to fill up their bigger than life mansions because the coronavirus pandemic gets real in streets of america.

Government officials have continued to earnestly request the general public to exercise social distancing, sufficient reason for a huge amount of time mainly stuck in the home, it’s essential to be sure that the fridge is chock-full on food along with other drinks like beer.

A huge amount of stars have already been photographed by paparazzi photographers at food markets during the last couple of days. Very recently Angelina Jolie stepped out of her mansion with her little daughter called Vivienne, for a walk to the grocery store on 14 March. These were both captured at Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins. In the photograph both had a big shopping bag within their hands on just how from the supermarket.

Source: NGRE / BACKGRID

Jon Voight, Angelina’s famous father was also photographed going for a stroll to up the supermarket. His container was filled up with paper towels as he made his way later on! The FOOD MARKETS are almost running out of paper towels, toilet paper and much more in this coronavirus outbreak, and Jon ensured he got his before his store was out.

Whats funny is Kaia Gerber, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne all ganged up for a shopping trip together.Sophia Bush, didn’t fall too behind as she also continued a food shopping trip, and she was careful enough to safeguard herself whenever you can by wearing latex gloves as she walked through her supermarket.

Tom Kaulitz, took preventive measures by wearing a nose and mouth mask for his outing at the supermarket.