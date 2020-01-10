celebrities-and-their-magic-millions-are-going-to-save-australia-because-our-leaders-couldn’t-give-a-flying-koala

In case you didn’t notice, there is a crisis in Australia – but who would have thought Hollywood would be the one to come to the rescue?

While the country had been burning out of control since September, until recently the rest of the world has remained in relative blissful ignorance to the loss – thousands of homes, so far 25 people, over a billion animals, entire species feared to have been wiped out and now extinct. It’s bleak. And set to get worse.

I’m Australian, so when my mum was evacuated from her house in the Queensland fires back in September, I knew what was up. By November, the relentless posts on Instagram from friends and family back home cemented the horror of the situation.

Now? Well, now celebrities are doing a better job of raising money and awareness than those elected to provide.

The world finally knows of this utter devastation – and, as much as you may not want to accept it, it’s because a bunch of celebrities and A-listers posted about it and told you donate cash, isn’t it?

Celebrities on the whole are putting their money where their mouths are and fans are following suit. Like the ‘sheeple’ we are.

Scroll through the comments on any celebrity’s post that’s donated the dosh and you’ll see thousands claiming to have copied.

Of course, such a rush of goodwill isn’t without problems. Many of those following suit with donations have discovered that their money may take up to 90 days to reach those in need. It’s certainly far from ideal, but with the right amount of celebrity clout, it probably won’t be long before that’s sorted either.

And I can’t fault the system. As an entertainment journalist, I know the power of the Hollywood elite. The untouchables, if you will. But never before have I seen such mobility of the masses through social media.

While the country’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has been lambasted, refused handshakes, sworn at and told to get out of the suffering country towns, it’s taken stars like Pink, Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman, Elton John, Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and Shawn Mendes et al to get the word out and encourage fans to dig deep.

Even Paris Hilton is urging her fans to do what they can.

Because it’s hot, people.

With no end in sight to the some-100 blazes currently burning along the east coast of the country down to the south – now ravaging the highly-populated coastline and bushland of New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia – has the country placed its only hope in the hands of famous people?

Well, kind of.

But what else is there to do? After all, it’s now become a world issue, with Lizzo issuing a plea to help Australia, because these fires will affect them, too.

‘Being over here in Australia has really given me a real time view into what’s happening with these devastating fires and for all of my followers who are mostly American, I just want to say that this is a global crisis,’ she said on Instagram. ‘These CO2 emissions will affect the entire earth. All of our atmosphere, all of our air.’

It took the government until this week to announce $2billion AUD (£1.051bn) in funding over two years for bushfire recovery (remember, these fires have been going for months now), after Mr Morrison earlier buggered off to Hawaii for a holiday when his country was facing Armageddon.

It’s a change in tact after the government’s budget, according to Crikey, showed $12.9m AUD (£6.7m) in expenses was cut from Fire and Rescue NSW, and the Office of NSW Rural Fire Services – which is staffed by volunteers – lost $26.7m AUD (£14m) in expenses. Fossil fuels and the coal industry, which is only harming the planet, continues to be boosted.

According to the head of the primarily-state-funded Rural Fire Service, Shane Fitzsimmons, the millions donated in the past weeks will go towards fire victims as well as the fire service itself at a time when it most desperately needs it.

Mr Morrison has long been a climate change denier and when asked about what Australia was doing to tackle climate change (after being voted at the bottom of 57 countries on their policies), NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian audibly said in the background to the reporter: ‘Honestly! Not today.’

Celebrities have been going on about the issue ever since scientists started to display the worrying statistics of the effect of global warming on the planet. So why, when the countries are starting to combust, are leaders still keeping their heads in the sand?

Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been so directly and horribly impacted by these fires. https://t.co/XvgsLv4eht — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 9, 2019

Push aside Leonardo DiCaprio who has pledged to raise $3m AUD (£2.3m) after launching the Australia Wildfire Fund through his Earth Alliance organisation, along with the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Elton John, Kylie Jenner, Kylie Minogue and co, each of whom put forth $1m (£525m) and there is one star whose fundraising efforts put the metaphorical proof in that pudding.

Comedian and author Celeste Barber has beat the lot of them by raising over $47m AUD (£25m) through a Facebook campaign. Which, incidentally, is now the biggest fundraiser Facebook has ever seen on its site.

Originally, she was raising money for the NSW Rural Fire Service, however now the generosity of many will go to relief efforts in Victoria and South Australia. Families of people who have lost their lives in the bushfires will also see some of the money.

Even the non-Hollywood, non-household names (if you weren’t an Aussie, would you know who I’m talking about?) are fighting the good fight and gosh ruddy darn-it it’s good to see.

Because it seems the government couldn’t give a flying koala about the true damage of the fires, so celebrities took matters into their own hands, showing the masses have more faith in Hollywood than in their own leaders.

It’s all well and good to share a ‘thoughts and prayers’ post (coincidentally, what Mr Morrison also said in regards to the fires earlier on) when something horrific happens to show you care – and how many carefully curated Instagram tiles do you see after every shooting and terror attack? But I feel a change in the waters this time. The magnetic pull has shifted and I hope it’s for the long-term.

