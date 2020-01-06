Here’s one surprising bit of celeb goss many of us missed in the Golden Globes wash-up yesterday: the red carpet debut of a surprising new celeb couple.

While there have been rumours for a while that Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson were dating, the Golden Globes marked the first time the pair have appeared in public together:

media_camera New couple alert: Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

SNL alumni Hader, 41, and former The OC actress Bilson, 38, have kept their burgeoning relationship pretty quiet thus far. It was only just before Christmas that they were snapped together in Hader’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with members of his family, suggesting things are already pretty serious.

media_camera Cute! Picture: Valerie Macon/AFP

Bilson previously dated actor Hayden Christensen from 2010 to 2017, and the pair had a daughter in October 2014. Hader has three children with his ex-wife, writer-director Maggie Carey, who he wed in 2006 and divorced late 2017.

media_camera They’ve kept their relationship low-key until now. Picture: VALERIE MACON / AFP

The pair’s red carpet debut came before a lively Ricky Gervais-hosted Golden Globes ceremony yesterday — as expected, the funnyman skewered the celebs in attendance with a caustic opening monologue, but almost got upstaged by Sacha Baron Cohen, who drew one of the ceremony’s biggest laughs later in the night.

Celebrations continued after the ceremony with wild afterparties — and one star even copping a nasty facial injury from a Golden Globes statuette.

Originally published as Celeb couple’s surprise red carpet debut