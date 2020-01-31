cedric-soares-to-arsenal-transfer-latest:-what-we-know-so-far-as-deal-edges-closer

Arsenal are closing in on their second signing of the January transfer window as they finalise a deal to bring Cedric Soares in on loan.

Mikel Arteta has prioritised reinforcing his defence, and already completed the loan signing of centre-back Pablo Mari from Flamengo earlier this week.

The Arsenal boss has been handed a limited budget this month and consequently has been exploring the loan market. Mari’s loan move came at an initial cost of around £4million and it is thought the deal to bring Soares to Emirates Stadium will involve a similar fee.

When will Soares arrive at the club?

It is understood Soares has completed his medical at Arsenal.

Southampton gave Soares permission to hold talks with the Gunners and undergo a medical after a deal with struck on Wednesday.

When will Arsenal complete the signing?

Arsenal are expected to wrap up the signing of Soares this morning, barring a late hiccup.

He will complete a loan move, but it is expected Arteta will look to sign him permanently in the summer when his contract expires.

How much will Cedric Soares cost?

Arsenal will part with an initial loan fee of around £1million for the 28-year-old.

The club will also cover his £65,000-a-week wages for the rest of the season and various add-ons could take the total outlay for the deal to around £3m.

Where will he play?

The Portugal international will provide direct competition to Hector Bellerin for the right-back slot, but the fact he is also able to fill in at left-back makes him an attractive option.