Cedric Bakambu to 'Almost FC Barcelona' confirmed after brilliant Transfermarkt plea

For every footballer whose dream of signing for Barcelona comes true, there are thousands more who will never get to play for the Blaugrana.

Cedric Bakambu is, for now at least, among the latter, with the striker suffering a brutal rejection while he was on his way to Spain to join the famous club.

Barcelona have been looking to add a striker in January in the wake of Luis Suarez’s four-month injury layoff, but Standard Sport understands the Spanish champions have admitted defeat.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was an early favourite before Barca turned to Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno, but neither deal was possible.

(REUTERS)



Reports on Thursday suggested that ​Barca then turned to 28-year-old Bakambu, currently playing for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan. With the upcoming Chinese domestic football season suspended until further notice due to the coronovirus outbreak, Bakambu seemed a presentable option.

According to reports in the French media, Barca sporting director Eric Abidal phoned Bakambu’s agents to express interest.

Bakambu – who had been in South Korea for Guoan’s pre-season training camp – was given permission by Guoan negotiate a move and flew to Hong Kong, and was set to fly on to Spain.

However, Abidal reportedly phoned Bakambu while he was in Hong Kong to explain that Barca had pulled the plug on the loan deal.

Bakambu appeared to confirm the story was true via social media, quote-tweeting a story of the events from ESport3 – a Catalan TV channel.

The striker managed to see the funny side of things, though, tweeting: “Yo @Transfermarkt change my transfer history with “Almost @FCBarcelona” please… No matter what happens we trust the process. Thank God for everything

“See you an other time @AntoGriezmann”.





Transfermarkt got in on the act and replied with a screenshot of his edited profile page, proudly listed his most recent move as to “Almost FC Barcelona”.





When life gives you lemons…