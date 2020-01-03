cds-general-bipin-rawat-directs-officials-to-prepare-air-defence-command-plan-by-june-30

Major boost to Army’s firepower will enhance surveillance along LoC: General Bipin Rawat













In one of his first decisions as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat has directed to prepare a roadmap by June 30 to create Air Defence Command, for enhanced security of Indian skies.

General Rawat underlined that efforts to cut down unnecessary ceremonial activities which are manpower intensive will be made.

“The CDS directed that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30,” said an official.

General Rawat also set out priorities for the execution of various initiatives by December 31.

“Emphasising collegiate system of functioning, Gen Rawat directed that all three services and Coast Guard must be consulted and their views obtained in a time-bound manner. Decisions will, however, be taken to ensure optimisation of resources,” the defence ministry said.

It said the CDS stressed that all must work towards accomplishing desired results and coming up with healthy views and ideas.

Responsibility of CDS

General Bipin Rawat interacts with soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.

General Rawat was named as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) – a four-star position being created as part of a defence management overhaul – on December 30 last year.

The CDS will also be the principal military advisor to the defence minister and head the new Department of Military Affairs to ensure jointness in training, logistics and procurement of the three services between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

Bipin Rawat was named the CDS just a day before he was to retire from service after completing a full three-year term as the Chief of Indian Army Staff.

The announcement for the creation of the top military post has been a long-pending recommendation of various defence panels.

Here’s who will report to CDS

Strategic Forces Command (Nuclear Weapons) Defence Cyber Agency Defence Space Agency Defence Special Ops division Andaman and Nicobar Command

After taking charge, General Rawat had held a meeting with important functionaries of Integrated Defence Staff and directed heads of various wings to come up with recommendations to bring in inter-service synergy and jointness in a time-bound manner, officials said.

A major mandate of the CDS is to facilitate indigenisation of weapons and equipment to the maximum extent possible while formulating the overall defence acquisition plan for the three Services.

